Amendment 1 on Kansas ballot would allow the legislature to overturn the governor's actions

Published October 26, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT
Opponents of Amendment 1 argue it adds more bureaucratic red tape, preventing things from getting done. Supporters say the legislature is the branch of government closest to the people and should therefore hold more power.

Kansas Constitutional Amendment 1, also known as the "Legislative Veto or Suspension of Executive Agency Regulations Amendment," would increase the power of the legislature while weakening the governor's office.

Whenever members of the Kansas Legislature disagree with the governor, they can pass a resolution or a new law overturning the governor's actions. But that would change if voters approve Kansas Constitutional Amendment 1, which is on November's ballot.

"Instead of that process, the legislature would simply be able to overturn the agency actions or the governor's actions through a simple majority vote," according to political science professor Amber Dickinson.

Dickinson said that could completely change how the state government works.

"It has the potential to tremendously undermine (the governor's) power and authority," Dickinson said. "This is, by some, being called a power grab at the hands of the legislature."

Dickinson joined KCUR's Up To Date to break down the potential consequences of this amendment. Political science professor Michael Smith also discussed some of the biggest election races in Kansas.

  • Amber Dickinson, associate professor of political science at Washburn University
  • Michael Smith, professor of political science and chair of social sciences at Emporia State University
