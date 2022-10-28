What's screening: Oscar worthy films, tear jerkers and controversial serial-killer series
More people might be looking for a good film or series to watch as the weather begins to cool. Up To Date invited two movie critics to share suggestions of box office hits and movies and series worth streaming from home.
While Netflix's gruesome series depicting the victims of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer is popular, it is also controversial among some film critics and surviving family members of Jeffrey Dahmer's victims. Film critics Carla Renata and Marya E. Gates have their own thoughts on the series.
Danielle Deadwyler stars in both a movie and a Netflix series our critics say are must sees this fall. And Marlon Wayans stars in a Halloween comedy movie for younger viewers.
Here are their current recommendations.
Streaming:
- Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)
- She-Hulk (Disney +)
- The Dropout (Hulu)
- Sindey (Apple TV+)
- The Good Nurse (Netflix)
- 1883 (Paramount +)
- Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Elvis (HBO Max)
- Good Night Oppy (Amazon Prime Video —Nov. 23)
In theaters:
Streaming:
- From Scratch (Netflix)
- The Curse of Bridge Hollow (Netflix)
- Slash/Back (Apple TV)
- All Quiet on the Western Front (Netflix)
- Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (ROKU)
- Documentary Now! (Amazon Prime Video)
- The Last Movie Stars (HBO Max)
In theaters: