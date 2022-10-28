What's screening: Oscar worthy films, tear jerkers and controversial serial-killer series

While Netflix's gruesome series depicting the victims of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer is popular, it is also controversial among some film critics and surviving family members of Jeffrey Dahmer's victims. Film critics Carla Renata and Marya E. Gates have their own thoughts on the series.

Danielle Deadwyler stars in both a movie and a Netflix series our critics say are must sees this fall. And Marlon Wayans stars in a Halloween comedy movie for younger viewers.

Here are their current recommendations.

Carla Renata:

Streaming:



In theaters:

Marya E. Gates:

Streaming:



In theaters: