New documentary explores art as a tool to advance racial equity and economic justice

A talented and powerful voice in the Kansas City, Kansas, community, Diosselyn Tot-Velasquez is now featured in a new documentary " Changemaker's Story: Art & Advocacy ."

The film follows Tot-Velasquez, who recruits young volunteers to paint murals in Kansas City, Kansas. It highlights her work and impact, such as converting an abandoned gas station into Urban Station, where young people take art classes and learn how to advocate for their community.

Avrell Stokes, co-founder of BeGreat Together and creator of the DocuCourse project to tell community stories that inspire community change, said the decision to feature Tot-Velasquez for this project wasn't up to him, it was up to the community.

"Our partners are doing all of this amazing work and so with that, we actually identified people and we do a community assessment," Stokes said. "It's reaching out to different individuals and organizations throughout the community asking who we ought to be focusing on exactly, and who's inspiring you and your community?"

To view the trailer, receive updates, and tune in, visit www.docucourse.org.

