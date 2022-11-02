© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kcur_89.3_up_to_date.png
Up To Date

New documentary explores art as a tool to advance racial equity and economic justice

Published November 2, 2022 at 6:31 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
BeGreat Together's youth volunteers paint murals in alleyways of Kansas City, Kansas.
Courtesy of Avrell Stokes
/
BeGreat Together's youth volunteers paint murals in alleyways of Kansas City, Kansas.

“Art and Advocacy” is one of four, 60-minute documentaries that will be released by a group called DocuCourse. The films aim to provide practical ways to advance communities.

A talented and powerful voice in the Kansas City, Kansas, community, Diosselyn Tot-Velasquez is now featured in a new documentary "Changemaker's Story: Art & Advocacy."

The film follows Tot-Velasquez, who recruits young volunteers to paint murals in Kansas City, Kansas. It highlights her work and impact, such as converting an abandoned gas station into Urban Station, where young people take art classes and learn how to advocate for their community.

Avrell Stokes, co-founder of BeGreat Together and creator of the DocuCourse project to tell community stories that inspire community change, said the decision to feature Tot-Velasquez for this project wasn't up to him, it was up to the community.

"Our partners are doing all of this amazing work and so with that, we actually identified people and we do a community assessment," Stokes said. "It's reaching out to different individuals and organizations throughout the community asking who we ought to be focusing on exactly, and who's inspiring you and your community?"

To view the trailer, receive updates, and tune in, visit www.docucourse.org.

Tags
Up To Date Podcastcommunitycommunity engagementArtArts & CultureKansas City Kansas (KCK)
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Reginald David
Reginald David is an assistant producer with Up To Date. You can reach him at reginalddavid@kcur.org.
See stories by Reginald David
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content