How it's looking for the candidates and issues in Kansas and Missouri
With Election Day less than a week away, political observers joined Up to Date to talk about what they're watching out for.
In Kansas, races appear to be close for governor, attorney general and the 3rd Congressional District.
On the Missouri side, there's a race for the U.S. Senate, the question of whether to legalize recreational marijuana, and the $50 million housing trust fund bond issue.
Two political experts joined Up to Date to discuss what they're seeing.
- Beth Vonnhame, associate dean in the School of Humanities and Social Sciences, professor of political science, University of Missouri-Kansas City
- Dave Helling, columnist and editorial board member, The Kansas City Star