Up To Date

How it's looking for the candidates and issues in Kansas and Missouri

Published November 3, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT
Crysta Henthorne
KCUR 89.3

With Election Day less than a week away, political observers joined Up to Date to talk about what they're watching out for.

In Kansas, races appear to be close for governor, attorney general and the 3rd Congressional District.

On the Missouri side, there's a race for the U.S. Senate, the question of whether to legalize recreational marijuana, and the $50 million housing trust fund bond issue.

Two political experts joined Up to Date to discuss what they're seeing.

  • Beth Vonnhame, associate dean in the School of Humanities and Social Sciences, professor of political science, University of Missouri-Kansas City
  • Dave Helling, columnist and editorial board member, The Kansas City Star
Up To Date PodcastKansas Elections 2022Missouri Elections 2016ElectionsU.S. SenateU.S. House of RepresentativesKansas' 3rd DistrictKansas GovernorKansas Attorney Generalrecreational marijuanaKansas City Missouri (KCMO)
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
Danie Alexander
As senior producer of Up To Date, I want our listeners to hear familiar and new voices that shine light on the issues and challenges facing the myriad communities KCUR serves, and to expose our audiences to the wonderful and the creative in the Kansas City area. Just as important to me is an obligation to mentor the next generation of producers to ensure that the important conversations continue. Reach me at alexanderdk@kcur.org.
