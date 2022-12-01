Lawrence veteran recalls learning the way out of Vietnam 'ain't the yellow brick road'

The United States had been involved in the Vietnam War for more than a decade when John Musgrave joined the Marines. He was 17 and eager to enlist in 1966.

Musgrave, who spent more than 11 months in Vietnam, said the infantrymen were mentally prepared to kill the enemy.

"Everybody's got a road they want to take home," Musgrave recalled being told. "It ain't the yellow brick road. That road is paved with the bodies of your dead enemies. It's the red meat road."

John Musgrave, author, The Education of Corporal John Musgrave: Vietnam and Its Aftermath

"The Education of Corporal John Musgrave: Vietnam and Its Aftermath," 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1 at the Kansas City Public Library, Plaza Branch, Truman Forum, 4801 Main St., Kansas City, Missouri 64112.