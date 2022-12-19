Missouri's retiring Sen. Roy Blunt reflects on 26 years in Congress

Republican U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri announced in March 2021 that, after 26 years on Capitol Hill, he wouldn't run for another term.

Soon after the new year, Republican Eric Schmitt will be sworn into the Senate in Blunt's place.

Blunt told KCUR's Up To Date that it felt like the right moment to retire.

"I just began to feel like, to me about the middle of this term, that there's a logical ending point in everything you do," Blunt said. "And you don't want to miss the right time to bring your work together and be focused on it, and I feel like that's what we've done."

Blunt joined KCUR's Up To Date to look back on his long career in national politics.

