Two new Kansas City-area legislators are breaking barriers in the Missouri House

Two newly-elected Democratic state representatives will be taking the oath of office in Jefferson City, Missouri, next month.

Jamie Johnson will represent House District 12, which includes Parkville and other parts of Platte County north of the Missouri River.

Anthony Ealy was elected in House District 36 in southern Jackson County, including his town of Grandview.

Johnson said that voters "want people who are keeping it about the issues and not making personal attacks."

Each will be the first Black state representatives from their area. And both candidates said that education is a top issue to address once they're in office.

For Ealy, that means looking at the education foundation formula and the percentage allotted for things such as individual language plans and free or reduced lunch.

He said he wants to see "schools that invest more into those types of students get a little bit back more from the state."

