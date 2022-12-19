© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Two new Kansas City-area legislators are breaking barriers in the Missouri House

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth RuizDanie Alexander
Published December 19, 2022 at 2:41 PM CST
Two people are shown in headshots side-by-side. One is a woman at left, the other is a man.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Jamie Johnson (left) and Anthony Ealy will be sworn in to the Missouri House of Representatives on Jan. 4.

Jamie Johnson and Anthony Ealy will be the first Black members of the Missouri House of Representatives from Platte County and Grandview when they get sworn in next month.

Two newly-elected Democratic state representatives will be taking the oath of office in Jefferson City, Missouri, next month.

Jamie Johnson will represent House District 12, which includes Parkville and other parts of Platte County north of the Missouri River.

Anthony Ealy was elected in House District 36 in southern Jackson County, including his town of Grandview.

Johnson said that voters "want people who are keeping it about the issues and not making personal attacks."

Each will be the first Black state representatives from their area. And both candidates said that education is a top issue to address once they're in office.

For Ealy, that means looking at the education foundation formula and the percentage allotted for things such as individual language plans and free or reduced lunch.

He said he wants to see "schools that invest more into those types of students get a little bit back more from the state."

  • Jamie Johnson, representative-elect, Missouri House District 12
  • Anthony Ealy, representative-elect, Missouri House District 36
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
Elizabeth Ruiz
Elizabeth Ruiz is a freelance producer for KCUR’s Up To Date. Contact her at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz
Danie Alexander
As senior producer of Up To Date, I want our listeners to hear familiar and new voices that shine light on the issues and challenges facing the myriad communities KCUR serves, and to expose our audiences to the wonderful and the creative in the Kansas City area. Just as important to me is an obligation to mentor the next generation of producers to ensure that the important conversations continue. Reach me at alexanderdk@kcur.org.
