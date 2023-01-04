Distinguished Kansas City Star journalist Dave Helling retires after 4 decades of reporting

As a journalist, Dave Helling has covered six Kansas City mayors, gun violence, redevelopment and more in the span of his 45-year career.

"The challenges in this community have changed over that time," says Helling, but issues surrounding violent crime, transportation and public schools have continued.

"I'd say we're doing better than we were when I started in Kansas City. But there's still lots of work to do."

Helling has been a member of the Star's Editorial Board since 2017, and says he's most proud of his work on covering the airport.

Helling joined Up To Date to share how he got started in the business, what he enjoyed and his thoughts on the future of journalism.

