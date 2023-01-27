© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Harmony Project is bringing free music lessons to hundreds of Kansas City students

By Steve Kraske,
Reginald David
Published January 27, 2023 at 4:22 PM CST
Harmony0008.JPG
Julie Denesha
/
KCUR 89.3
The Harmony Project started back in 2015 and has since grown to include 325 young musicians.

The program provides free musical instruments and lessons to children living in Kansas City's Historic Northeast neighborhood. Some of the program's graduates are now headed to music school.

Harmony Project prides itself in creating a second home for students and families through music.

Run out of the Northeast Community Center, the program provides free instruments and after-school orchestral music education to children living in Kansas City's Historic Northeast neighborhood. It serves kids from age six all the way through high school graduation.

Since the Harmony Project started back in 2015, the program has grown from 33 students to 325 young musicians, with another 80 kids on the waiting list. It now has four locations

One of those students is Luis Alvarado-Guzman, a violinist who joined the program in summer 2015. After graduating and taking a gap year, he is currently gearing up for music school auditions next month.

"The whole point of the program is to give students the opportunity to have a voice, to have an outlet for creative expression, and to have an opportunity to learn in a way that will ultimately benefit them in everything else that they do," says long-time board member Mike Gordon.

  • Michael Gordon, board member with the Northeast Community Center
  • Luis Alvarado-Guzman, alumni of Harmony Project KC
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
Reginald David
As an assistant producer on Up To Date, my goal is to amplify voices of people who serve as pioneers in their respective fields while shedding light on issues that affect underserved communities. I produce daily conversations to uplift and inspire the people of the Kansas City area to make the world a better place. You can reach me at reginalddavid@kcur.org.
