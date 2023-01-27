Harmony Project is bringing free music lessons to hundreds of Kansas City students

Harmony Project prides itself in creating a second home for students and families through music.

Run out of the Northeast Community Center, the program provides free instruments and after-school orchestral music education to children living in Kansas City's Historic Northeast neighborhood. It serves kids from age six all the way through high school graduation.

Since the Harmony Project started back in 2015, the program has grown from 33 students to 325 young musicians, with another 80 kids on the waiting list. It now has four locations

One of those students is Luis Alvarado-Guzman, a violinist who joined the program in summer 2015. After graduating and taking a gap year, he is currently gearing up for music school auditions next month.

"The whole point of the program is to give students the opportunity to have a voice, to have an outlet for creative expression, and to have an opportunity to learn in a way that will ultimately benefit them in everything else that they do," says long-time board member Mike Gordon.

