© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kcur_89.3_up_to_date.png
Up To Date

Why the Missouri Chamber of Commerce is backing a Republican crime bill

By Steve Kraske,
Claudia Brancart
Published February 20, 2023 at 10:02 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
missouri_house_on_budget.jpg
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
The Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry is praising the Missouri House for passing a bill it says would address business owners' concerns about rising crime.

A crime prevention bill supported by the Missouri Chamber of Commerce passed through the House of Representatives this month. But most Missouri Democrats say it will do little to actually prevent crime and gun violence.

Earlier this month, Missouri Republicans passed a controversial anti-crime bill in the House of Representative by a vote of 109-35.

House Bill 301 was introduced by state Rep. Lane Roberts (R-Joplin) and includes several provisions Republicans say would combat crime in the state, including one that would allow the governor to appoint a special prosecutor in regions with high homicide rates.

But Democrats say the bill does little to nothing when it comes to providing mental health treatment and funding for social services. The bill also doesn’t mention guns, even though Missouri has the fourth-highest rate of gun fatalities in the country.

Several of the bill’s provisions come from recommendations from a public safety report by the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry. According to the report, almost three quarters of Missouri business leaders believe crime negatively impacts the state’s economy.

“Missouri is always going to be a state that upholds the rights of the Second Amendment,” Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Dan Mehan told Up To Date on Friday. “We're not threatening that at all. But we've got to try to find a solution.”

Mehan joined Up To Date to discuss the impact crime has on the state’s economy and how he believes HB 301 will help solve the problem.

Tags
Up To Date PodcastMissouri governmentMissouri General Assemblycrimeeconomy
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Claudia Brancart
Claudia Brancart is the Up To Date spring intern for KCUR 89.3. She graduated from Pitzer College in Los Angeles where she majored in World Literature and Studio Art. You can reach her at claudiab@kcur.org.
See stories by Claudia Brancart
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content