© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kcur_89.3_up_to_date.png
Up To Date

Openly gay Jackson County Republican avoids censure for same-sex marriage amendment

By Steve Kraske,
Zach WilsonChris Fortune
Published February 28, 2023 at 6:08 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe
State Rep. Chris Sander, R-Lone Jack, speaks during Missouri House debate.
Tim Bommel
/
Missouri House
Missouri Rep. Chris Sander, R-Lone Jack, proposed an amendment to enshrine the right to same-sex marriage in the Missouri Constitution.

The Jackson County Republican Party considered censuring state Rep. Chris Sander, a Lone Jack Republican, after he introduced an amendment changing the Missouri Constitution’s language defining marriage.

Jackson County Republicans have dropped, for now, a motion to censure Lone Jack Rep. Chris Sander for filing a proposed amendment that would enshrine the right to same-sex marriage in the Missouri Constitution.

Sander’s amendment would change the language in the constitution to define marriage as between “two individuals,” rather than between “one man and one woman.”

Sander told KCUR’s Up To Date that the Jackson County Republican Party still plans to form a committee to consider future actions against him, which he worries could still result in censure.

“They have deeply held religious beliefs and I don't think they understand my own religious beliefs, but I got elected to represent people of all beliefs, Republican, Democrat, anybody in my district,” Sander said.

Sander cited a Gallup poll from last summer that showed 71% of Americans support same-sex marriage.

Gay marriage has been legal in Missouri since the 2015 U.S. Supreme Court decision in Obergefell v. Hodges, but Sander said he will keep pushing to change the constitution’s language.

“It's an issue everywhere, but I hope that this example of what's happening here in Missouri would be an opportunity for the Republican Party to grow and include and respect LGBTQ people,” Sander said.

Tags
Up To Date PodcastJackson Countysame-sex marriageLGBTQRepublicans
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
Chris Fortune
See stories by Chris Fortune
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content