Kansas City theater pioneer Cynthia Levin announces retirement

By Steve Kraske,
Reginald David
Published June 2, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT
A woman wearing a denim shirt gestures with both hands while talking at a microphone inside a radio studio.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Unicorn Theatre Producing Artistic Director Cynthia Levin talks about the diversity in the theater's programming on KCUR's Up To Date on June 6, 2023.

Cynthia Levin started at the Unicorn Theatre in 1979. Now, 45 years later, she is preparing to step down as the producing artistic director.

Cynthia Levin, the Unicorn Theatre's producing artistic director, is known for taking risks with her work. That wasn't always accepted early on, she says. But with this week's announcement of her retirement in June 2024, Levin credits the support that helped her to this point.

"The support has been incredible, but it has grown," she says. "Because, you know, early days, '70s and '80s, there weren't a lot of people clamoring to see something that was new and different. So, we just kept doing it."

Levin has presented more than 320 contemporary plays to Kansas City audiences. One of her goals has been to dispel stereotypes with stories about marginalized individuals and issues that included gender, race, religion and sexual orientation.

Levin joined KCUR's Up To date to discuss her career and new chapters in her life.

Up To Date Podcast theater retirement Kansas City Missouri (KCMO) Arts & Culture performing arts
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Reginald David
As an assistant producer on Up To Date, my goal is to amplify voices of people who serve as pioneers in their respective fields while shedding light on issues that affect underserved communities. I produce daily conversations to uplift and inspire the people of the Kansas City area to make the world a better place. You can reach me at reginalddavid@kcur.org.
See stories by Reginald David
