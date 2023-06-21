CEO of a Kansas City nightlife app says he got the idea from being the 'party guy'

Whether you like to party around Kansas City or just go out for drinks and listen to music with friends, the Updown Nightlife App can you help you with that.

"If you have Instagram, Tik Tok, Twitter, any other social media platforms — it's that but for people who like to go out all the time," said Joshua Lewis Sr., who created the app that allows users to make a profile, enter their favorite drinks and find the best options for what they like.

Lewis said he got the idea form being the party guy in college. Once he moved to Kansas City on an athletic scholarship, he didn't know where to go for fun.

"Then I found things that I liked, and thought if I could do this for everybody else, not even just the transplants, but the people that are in the city, I could do it well," said Lewis.

