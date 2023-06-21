© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

CEO of a Kansas City nightlife app says he got the idea from being the 'party guy'

By Steve Kraske,
Reginald David
Published June 21, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT
Joshua Lewis Sr. is is the Founder and CEO of Updown, a Nightlife app equipping bars, restaurants, and entertainment venues with consumers
Courtesy of Joshua Lewis Sr.
/
Joshua Lewis Sr. is is the Founder and CEO of Updown, a Nightlife app equipping bars, restaurants, and entertainment venues with consumers

The UpDown Nightlife app connects users to bars, clubs and breweries around the metro. In other words, it’s aimed at helping people have a fun night.

Whether you like to party around Kansas City or just go out for drinks and listen to music with friends, the Updown Nightlife App can you help you with that.

"If you have Instagram, Tik Tok, Twitter, any other social media platforms — it's that but for people who like to go out all the time," said Joshua Lewis Sr., who created the app that allows users to make a profile, enter their favorite drinks and find the best options for what they like.

Lewis said he got the idea form being the party guy in college. Once he moved to Kansas City on an athletic scholarship, he didn't know where to go for fun.

"Then I found things that I liked, and thought if I could do this for everybody else, not even just the transplants, but the people that are in the city, I could do it well," said Lewis.

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Reginald David
As an assistant producer on Up To Date, my goal is to amplify voices of people who serve as pioneers in their respective fields while shedding light on issues that affect underserved communities. I produce daily conversations to uplift and inspire the people of the Kansas City area to make the world a better place. You can reach me at reginalddavid@kcur.org.
See stories by Reginald David
