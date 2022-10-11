© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Tuesday Tunes: DJ Q and DJ Rocky Montana

Published October 11, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT
dj q.jpg
Courtesy of DJ Q
/
https://www.djqspin.me/
Due to changes in technology since he started working, DJ Q now plays his turntable like an instrument.

As indicated by their busy schedules, these Kansas City DJ’ have made names for themselves in the nightlife scene and are dedicated to keeping parties going.

DJ Q has been a disc jockey in Kansas City for about 15 years — long enough for his DJing to evolve because of technology.

"When I first started, we were looking at vinyl records, Technics 1200 needles, you know the whole nine," he said. "Now we just don't use that stuff anymore."

Now, most of the DJ equipment available is digital. Turntables are made with controllers that allow the DJ to use the equipment like an instrument.

dj rocky.jpg
Courtesy of DJ Montana
/
https://www.instagram.com/djrockymontana/
DJ Rocky Montana has been a DJ for over 10 years and is known for rocking clubs, concerts and tours.

DJ Rocky Montana was also born and raised in Kansas City. He equates being a DJ to being a pilot.

"You're in control of everything. When you step up on the stage, or in a booth, you know you're controlling the whole crowd. That's the best feeling about it," he said. "You can make them sing, you can make them dance, you can make them laugh, you can make them cry. You can make them do whatever when it comes to music."

Though he's been a DJ in Kansas City for about 18 years, he's been able to do that full time for the past seven years. He credits his success to hard work and dedication. But despite his love for DJing and music, he knows he can't carry the turntables forever.

That's one reason DJ Rocky Montana also owns a party rental company called "Big Bounce KC," a business he considers one avenue for his exit plan whenever that time comes.

hip-hop/rap
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
Steve Kraske
Reginald David
Reginald David is an assistant producer with Up To Date. You can reach him at reginalddavid@kcur.org.
Reginald David
