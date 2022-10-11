Tuesday Tunes: DJ Q and DJ Rocky Montana

DJ Q has been a disc jockey in Kansas City for about 15 years — long enough for his DJing to evolve because of technology.

"When I first started, we were looking at vinyl records, Technics 1200 needles, you know the whole nine," he said. "Now we just don't use that stuff anymore."

Now, most of the DJ equipment available is digital. Turntables are made with controllers that allow the DJ to use the equipment like an instrument.

DJ Rocky Montana has been a DJ for over 10 years and is known for rocking clubs, concerts and tours.

DJ Rocky Montana was also born and raised in Kansas City. He equates being a DJ to being a pilot.

"You're in control of everything. When you step up on the stage, or in a booth, you know you're controlling the whole crowd. That's the best feeling about it," he said. "You can make them sing, you can make them dance, you can make them laugh, you can make them cry. You can make them do whatever when it comes to music."

Though he's been a DJ in Kansas City for about 18 years, he's been able to do that full time for the past seven years. He credits his success to hard work and dedication. But despite his love for DJing and music, he knows he can't carry the turntables forever.

That's one reason DJ Rocky Montana also owns a party rental company called "Big Bounce KC," a business he considers one avenue for his exit plan whenever that time comes.

