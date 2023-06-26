© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

How Andrew Bailey is trying to shift the role of the Missouri Attorney General

By Brian Ellison,
Steve KraskeElizabeth Ruiz
Published June 26, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT
Andrew Bailey, newly appointed Missouri Attorney General, is welcomed on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, during his inauguration at the Missouri Supreme Court in Jefferson City.
Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey has continued to take on an aggressive role as the state's top legal officer, challenging positions laid out by the federal government that don't directly affect the state. An attorney and former Missouri Attorney General staffer explains the role of attorney general and how it's changed over the years.

The role of the Attorney General has changed in recent years. According to Chuck Hatfield, an attorney and former staffer for the attorney general's office during Jay Nixon's administration, a big shift happened with Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt's lawsuit against the Chinese government.

Schmitt, a Republican, had filed a lawsuit in April 2020 blaming China for the COVID pandemic. A federal judge threw out the lawsuit two years later for "lack of subject matter jurisdiction."

Schmitt's successor, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey, has continued to take on an aggressive role as the state's top legal officer, challenging positions laid out by the federal government that don't directly affect the state — like the southern U.S. border.

That's part of a larger nationwide trend, Hatfield says.

"In the last, I don't know, eight years or so, attorneys general have taken the position that there's really no matter that may concern the state or the nation on which the attorney general lacks authority," Hatfield said.

Hatfield joined KCUR's Brian Ellison for a condensed conversation on the KCUR daily news podcast Kansas City Today. Up To Date aired the conversation in its entirety.

