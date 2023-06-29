Missouri and Kansas colleges must rethink admissions policies after end of affirmative action

Almost every college in America is trying to figure out how their admissions policies could change after Thursday’s Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action.

The nation's highest court struck down the existence of such programs, which involve admissions policies aimed at increasing the number of Black, Hispanic and other minority students on campus. The conservative majority of the court ruled that such programs violate the equal protection clause of the 14th amendment.

Allen Rostron teaches constitutional law at the University of Missouri-Kansas City and is also on the university’s admissions committee.

“Every school will now have to get a lot of guidance from their leadership," Rostron told KCUR's Up To Date. "From the attorneys that represent the schools, as well as the curators, the presidents, the chancellors and those kinds of things.”

The U.S. Supreme Court is also expected to release opinions on the constitutionality of President Biden's student loan forgiveness program, among others, in the coming days.

