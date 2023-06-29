© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Missouri and Kansas colleges must rethink admissions policies after end of affirmative action

By Steve Kraske,
Zach WilsonSam Zeff
Published June 29, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT
People walk on steps outdoors near several blue and yellow display posters on a college campus with slogans and faces.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
People walk on the UMKC campus in August 2022.

The U.S. Supreme Court struck down affirmative action on Thursday, outlawing race as a factor in college admissions. It was a 6-3 decision split between the conservative and liberal wings of the court.

Almost every college in America is trying to figure out how their admissions policies could change after Thursday’s Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action.

The nation's highest court struck down the existence of such programs, which involve admissions policies aimed at increasing the number of Black, Hispanic and other minority students on campus. The conservative majority of the court ruled that such programs violate the equal protection clause of the 14th amendment.

Allen Rostron teaches constitutional law at the University of Missouri-Kansas City and is also on the university’s admissions committee.

“Every school will now have to get a lot of guidance from their leadership," Rostron told KCUR's Up To Date. "From the attorneys that represent the schools, as well as the curators, the presidents, the chancellors and those kinds of things.”

The U.S. Supreme Court is also expected to release opinions on the constitutionality of President Biden's student loan forgiveness program, among others, in the coming days.

  • Allen Rostron, professor of law and associate dean of students at the UMKC School of Law
U.S. Supreme CourtLawcollegediversityhigher education
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
Sam Zeff
You deserve to know what your taxpayer dollars are paying for and what public officials are doing on your behalf – I’ll work to report on irresponsible government spending in the Kansas City area and shed light on controversies that slow government down. And when you hear my voice in the morning, you know you’re getting everything you need to start your day. Email me at sam@kcur.org, find me on Twitter @samzeff or call me at 816-235-5004.
