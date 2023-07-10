© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KCUR 89.3 is broadcasting at low power. You can still stream anytime at KCUR.org
Up To Date

Kansas City performer KC Sunshine reflects on 'dream come true' year as Mr. Gay America 2022

By Brian Ellison,
Halle Jackson
Published July 10, 2023 at 7:24 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
A man wearing a yellow T-shirt smiles while talking at a microphone inside a radio studio. He is wearing a sparkly brooch that reads "Mr. GA 2022."
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Kansas City native Aniseto Herrera-Lyell might be better known by his stage name, KC Sunshine, under which he performs as a Michael Jackson impersonator.

To some, Aniseto Herrera-Lyell is a fourth-grade teacher. To others, he's KC Sunshine, a performer known for his Michael Jackson impersonation. But to the whole country, he's Mr. Gay America 2022. Herrera-Lyell won the title in October.

In the nine months since Aniseto Herrera-Lyell was named Mr. Gay America 2022, he's spent nearly every weekend traveling the country as a performer and advocate.

He says serving as an ambassador for the LGBTQ+ community while legislators are targeting gay and trans people has made him more conscious of the way the community is represented.

"I think a lot of times people might just see the club scene and the bar scene, which is a big part of our culture and our community in the LGBTQ world," Herrera-Lyell told KCUR. "But there's also so much beauty and diversity."

  • Aniseto Herrera-Lyell (also known as KC Sunshine), Mr. Gay America 2022
Up To Date
Stay Connected
Brian Ellison
As a host and contributor at KCUR, I seek to create a more informed citizenry and richer community. I want to enlighten and inspire our audience by delivering the information they need with accuracy and urgency, clarifying what’s complicated and teasing out the complexities of what seems simple. I work to craft conversations that reveal realities in our midst and model civil discourse in a divided world. Follow me on Twitter @ptsbrian or email me at brian@kcur.org.
See stories by Brian Ellison
Halle Jackson
Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org
See stories by Halle Jackson
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content