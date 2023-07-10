Kansas City performer KC Sunshine reflects on 'dream come true' year as Mr. Gay America 2022

In the nine months since Aniseto Herrera-Lyell was named Mr. Gay America 2022, he's spent nearly every weekend traveling the country as a performer and advocate.

He says serving as an ambassador for the LGBTQ+ community while legislators are targeting gay and trans people has made him more conscious of the way the community is represented.

"I think a lot of times people might just see the club scene and the bar scene, which is a big part of our culture and our community in the LGBTQ world," Herrera-Lyell told KCUR. "But there's also so much beauty and diversity."

