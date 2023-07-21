The Kansas tax subsidy law that gave millions to Panasonic and Integra projects is ending

In February of last year, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly signed APEX (Attracting Powerful Economic Expansion) into law. It allows for tax incentives to be given to for-profit companies when they select Kansas as the site of their billion-dollar megaprojects.

Through APEX, Kansas was able to secure a $4 billion Panasonic electric vehicle battery plant in De Soto and a $1.8 billion Integra semiconductor plant in Wichita. But now, it's unclear if the Kansas legislature will extend the law past its expiration date, putting the prospects of future development deals in limbo.

Dylan Lysen of the Kansas News Service says some influential conservative lawmakers are worried the state is giving away too much money for these projects.

"[These are] tax dollars that could be going to other things, and Kansas is always fighting over how to spend their money," said Lysen.

