Can Missouri help create a more equitable weed industry?

Missouri's microbusiness license program was created to make the recreational marijuana industry more inclusive, Adolphus Pruitt, president of the St. Louis City NAACP, told KCUR.

"If you’ve been impacted by... the war against drugs, you’re eligible [for this program]," he said. "If you live in a census tract where 30% or more of the population is below the poverty [line], you’re eligible."

But Rep. Ashley Bland Manlove, a Kansas City Democrat and critic of Amendment 3, which legalized recreational marijuana in November, told KCUR she's concerned about how the program has been rolled out.

"The devil is always in the details," she said.

Missourians who meet the program's eligibility requirements can apply for a microbusiness license here.

