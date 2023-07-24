© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Lawrence actor reminds that there's still hope after being diagnosed with bipolar disorder

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published July 24, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
In the one-man show "The Last Word is Hope: A Bipolar Biography," Jeremy Auman shares his journey with bipolar disorder.
1 of 4  — Jeremy Auman Fringe Fest.jpg
In the one-man show "The Last Word is Hope: A Bipolar Biography," Jeremy Auman shares his journey with bipolar disorder.
Will Averill
Jeremy Auman on stage at Kansas City's 19th annual Fringe Festival.
2 of 4  — Jeremy Auman Fringe Fest 2.jpg
Jeremy Auman on stage at Kansas City's 19th annual Fringe Festival.
Will Averill
Jeremy Auman performing in his one-man show, "The Last Word is Hope: A Bipolar Biography."
3 of 4  — Fring fest 3.jpg
Jeremy Auman performing in his one-man show, "The Last Word is Hope: A Bipolar Biography."
Will Averill
Jeremy Auman performing in his one-man show, "The Last Word is Hope: A Bipolar Biography."
4 of 4  — Fringe Fest 4.jpg
Jeremy Auman performing in his one-man show, "The Last Word is Hope: A Bipolar Biography."
Will Averill

Battling bipolar disorder, Jeremy Auman at times has struggled to remain hopeful. Auman is sharing his highs and lows on stage at Kansas City's 19th annual Fringe Festival, aiming to help others be more empathetic and understanding.

Kansas City's 2023 Fringe Festival runs through the end of July. The two-week-long festival offers artists and arts patrons the chance to take part in arts and culture performances including comedy, theater and poetry.

On stage at The Westport Bowery, Jeremy Auman depicts his experiences with hypomania, depression and suicidal ideation in his one-man show, "The Last Word is Hope: A Bipolar Biography."

"The idea of the last word being hope is that you can recover," Auman told KCUR. "You can reach a balance, you can reach a level where you're able to function in society, and you should never give up that hope."

Tags
Up To Date PodcastKC Fringe FestivalArts & CultureArtVisual artsperforming artstheatertheatremental healthmental illness
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Elizabeth Ruiz
As a producer for Up To Date, my goal is to inform our audience by curating interesting and important conversations with reliable sources and individuals directly affected by a topic or issue. I strive for our program to be a place that hosts impactful conversations, providing our audience with greater knowledge, intrigue, compassion and entertainment. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz.
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content