Lawrence actor reminds that there's still hope after being diagnosed with bipolar disorder
In the one-man show "The Last Word is Hope: A Bipolar Biography," Jeremy Auman shares his journey with bipolar disorder.
Will Averill
Jeremy Auman on stage at Kansas City's 19th annual Fringe Festival.
Will Averill
Jeremy Auman performing in his one-man show, "The Last Word is Hope: A Bipolar Biography."
Will Averill
Jeremy Auman performing in his one-man show, "The Last Word is Hope: A Bipolar Biography."
Will Averill
Battling bipolar disorder, Jeremy Auman at times has struggled to remain hopeful. Auman is sharing his highs and lows on stage at Kansas City's 19th annual Fringe Festival, aiming to help others be more empathetic and understanding.
Kansas City's 2023 Fringe Festival runs through the end of July. The two-week-long festival offers artists and arts patrons the chance to take part in arts and culture performances including comedy, theater and poetry.
On stage at The Westport Bowery, Jeremy Auman depicts his experiences with hypomania, depression and suicidal ideation in his one-man show, "The Last Word is Hope: A Bipolar Biography."
"The idea of the last word being hope is that you can recover," Auman told KCUR. "You can reach a balance, you can reach a level where you're able to function in society, and you should never give up that hope."
- Jeremy Auman, writer and actor, "The Last Word is Hope: A Bipolar Biography"
- Will Averill, director and producer, "The Last Word is Hope: A Bipolar Biography"