Lawrence actor reminds that there's still hope after being diagnosed with bipolar disorder

Kansas City's 2023 Fringe Festival runs through the end of July. The two-week-long festival offers artists and arts patrons the chance to take part in arts and culture performances including comedy, theater and poetry.

On stage at The Westport Bowery , Jeremy Auman depicts his experiences with hypomania, depression and suicidal ideation in his one-man show, "The Last Word is Hope: A Bipolar Biography."

"The idea of the last word being hope is that you can recover," Auman told KCUR. "You can reach a balance, you can reach a level where you're able to function in society, and you should never give up that hope."

