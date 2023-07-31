© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Even before being sworn in, new Kansas City Council members have been busy

By Steve Kraske,
Halle Jackson
Published July 31, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT
Johnathan Duncan, left, council member-elect for the 6th in-district seat and Crispin Rea, the council member-elect for the 4th district at-large seat, were both elected to the Kansas City Council in June. Mayor Quinton Lucas and all twelve council members will be inaugurated tomorrow.

Recently re-elected Mayor Quinton Lucas and the new Kansas City Council will be sworn in Tuesday morning — signaling the start of their four-year term. But for the six newcomers, including Johnathan Duncan and Crispin Rea, preparation began weeks ago.

Since being elected June 20, newcomers to the Kansas City Council have been busy — hiring aides, meeting with other council members and getting up to speed on current issues, among other preparations.

"I don't think I was prepared for how immediately you are expected to just simply assume the role of a city council member," Johnathan Duncan, the council member-elect for the 6th District in-district seat, told KCUR's Up To Date.

Trainings from the city manager's office and other city departments have helped catch the newcomers up.

"I think that put me on a much stronger footing, but I agree it is a lot to take in," said 4th District At-Large representative-elect Crispin Rea. "The turnaround is very, very quick. You know, we're sworn in Tuesday and then we have committee meetings Wednesday."

Both Duncan and Rea are optimistic about the new council.

"I think Kansas City got it right with electing this council," Rea said. "Having seen the personalities and interacting with these folks, I do think there's an opportunity to restore a sense of collegiality and civility that's been missing."

  • Johnathan Duncan, Kansas City Council member-elect for the 6th District in-district seat
  • Crispin Rea, Kansas City Council member-elect for the 4th District at-large seat
steve@kcur.org
hallejackson@kcur.org
