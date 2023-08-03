© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Haw Contemporary celebrates 10 years in Kansas City with a huge art exhibition

By Steve Kraske,
Reginald David
Published August 3, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Abu Ghraib torture and prisoner abuse inspired Flag II, Haw Contemporary in 2014.
E. G. Schempf
Abu Ghraib torture and prisoner abuse inspired "Flag II," which showed at Haw Contemporary in 2014.

The "Decade" exhibition at Haw Contemporary art gallery in the West Bottoms will feature new and old works from over 40 artists to commemorate its first decade in business.

Haw Contemporary owner Bill Haw Jr. took over John O'Brien's Dolphin Gallery back in 2013. At the time, the Kansas City art community worried the closure would leave a void in the local art scene.

In the beginning, Haw wasn't sure it would be a good idea. A decade later, the move proved successful.

"At first it was more about, how do you be a good steward of what John O'Brien had created with the Dolphin and don't mess it up," Haw told KCUR's Up To Date. "Then little by little, there was a little more freedom to kind of put a little bit different stamp on it."

Haw Contemporary is celebrating its decade in business with a new exhibition called "Decade," which will feature new and older work from over 40 artists, including Lisa Grossman, Julie Blackmon, and Archie Scott Gobber.

  • Bill Haw Jr, founder of Haw Contemporary
  • Archie Scott Gobber, co-owner of Dolphin Frames, artist
  • Lisa Grossman, artist
  • Julie Blackmon, artist

Haw Contemporary's exhibition, "Decade", will be open at 9-5p.m. until Saturday, August 26, at1600 Liberty Street, Kansas City, MO 64102.

