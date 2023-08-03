© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Meet the Outlaws, Kansas City's professional bull riding team: 'You have to really be all in'

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published August 3, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Kyler Oliver attempts to ride Jane Clark/Gene Owen's Struttin Stuff during the fourth round of the PBR World Finals Unleash the Beast tour.
Andy Watson
/
Bull Stock Media
Kyler Oliver attempts to ride Jane Clark/Gene Owen's Struttin Stuff during the fourth round of the PBR World Finals Unleash the Beast tour.

Kansas City's professional bull riding team, the Outlaws, will test their skills and luck in front of their hometown crowd. The city is home to one of just eight teams in the Professional Bull Riders organization.

In 2022, the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) organization launched a team event series, with Kansas City being home to one of the eight teams.

The Kansas City Outlaws, the city's first and only professional bull riding team, will begin their three-day homestand at T-Mobile Center on Thursday night.

Following in the footsteps of rodeo-riding family members, Outlaws bull rider Kyler Oliver developed a love for the sport at the age of 3.

In spite of multiple injuries, including a broken jaw and neck, the 24-year-old athlete continues to riding bulls.

"I've loved it ever since I was a little kid," Oliver said. "Growing up in that life, you have to be tough, and you have to really be all in or else there's no point doing it, you're not gonna want to do it."

Tags
Up To Date PodcastT-MobilesportsBull ridingKansas City
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Elizabeth Ruiz
As a producer for Up To Date, my goal is to inform our audience by curating interesting and important conversations with reliable sources and individuals directly affected by a topic or issue. I strive for our program to be a place that hosts impactful conversations, providing our audience with greater knowledge, intrigue, compassion and entertainment. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz.
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content