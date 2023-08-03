Meet the Outlaws, Kansas City's professional bull riding team: 'You have to really be all in'

In 2022, the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) organization launched a team event series, with Kansas City being home to one of the eight teams.

The Kansas City Outlaws, the city's first and only professional bull riding team, will begin their three-day homestand at T-Mobile Center on Thursday night.

Following in the footsteps of rodeo-riding family members, Outlaws bull rider Kyler Oliver developed a love for the sport at the age of 3.

In spite of multiple injuries, including a broken jaw and neck, the 24-year-old athlete continues to riding bulls.

"I've loved it ever since I was a little kid," Oliver said. "Growing up in that life, you have to be tough, and you have to really be all in or else there's no point doing it, you're not gonna want to do it."

