Up To Date

The nation's top archivist wants to make federal records in Kansas City and beyond more accessible

By Steve Kraske,
Halle Jackson
Published August 7, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT
A woman inside a radio studio talks at a microphone.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Dr. Colleen Shogan, the Archivist of the United States, is visiting Kansas City to see the archives in our region. Many of its 770 million pages are stored in caves that have good conditions for document preservation.

Seven hundred seventy million of the National Archives' 13.5 billion pages of records are currently stored around the Kansas City metro. Dr. Colleen Shogan, recently named Archivist of the United States, wants to make them more accessible, both online and in-person.

The Kansas City metro hosts the third largest collection of federal records in the country — behind Washington, D.C., and St. Louis. In her first months as Archivist of the United States, Dr. Colleen Shogan is visiting the National Archives' storage facilities in the region.

Kansas City's facilities — some of which consist of underground caves — hold 770 million pages of federal documents and records. The public can access these records by visiting a research room at a National Archives facility. But in an increasingly digital world, most people aren't likely to do it that way.

That's why Shogan has made it a priority to digitize hundreds of years' worth of federal documents.

"That's how we'll reach most Americans," Shogan said.

The National Archives' digital catalog currently holds more than 200 million pages. It aims to have 500 million online by September 2026.

  • Dr. Colleen Shogan, Archivist of the United States
