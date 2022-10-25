Missouri voters will decide whether to hold a convention to overhaul the state constitution

Every 20 years, Missouri voters are asked if the state constitution needs an overhaul. There have been six conventions resulting in four constitutions during the state's history. The current one from the 1943 constitutional convention.

Prof. Robynn Kuhlmann, author of "Show Me Missouri Politics: A Guidebook to the Missouri Constitution," explained how the convention question came to be, what happens when voters decide it is time to revise and amend the document and how likely voters are to ask the governor to call an election for convention delegates.

