Missouri voters will decide whether to hold a convention to overhaul the state constitution
At 224 pages and just over 69,000 words, the current Missouri constitution is the fourth in the state's history. November's ballot will ask if voters want a new one.
Every 20 years, Missouri voters are asked if the state constitution needs an overhaul. There have been six conventions resulting in four constitutions during the state's history. The current one from the 1943 constitutional convention.
Prof. Robynn Kuhlmann, author of "Show Me Missouri Politics: A Guidebook to the Missouri Constitution," explained how the convention question came to be, what happens when voters decide it is time to revise and amend the document and how likely voters are to ask the governor to call an election for convention delegates.
- Robynn Kuhlmann, associate professor of American politics and research methods at the University of Central Missouri