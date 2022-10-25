© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Missouri voters will decide whether to hold a convention to overhaul the state constitution

Published October 25, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT
1820 MO Constitution
Missouri State Archives
Above is the first page of the Missouri's first constitution adopted in 1820.

At 224 pages and just over 69,000 words, the current Missouri constitution is the fourth in the state's history. November's ballot will ask if voters want a new one.

Every 20 years, Missouri voters are asked if the state constitution needs an overhaul. There have been six conventions resulting in four constitutions during the state's history. The current one from the 1943 constitutional convention.

Prof. Robynn Kuhlmann, author of "Show Me Missouri Politics: A Guidebook to the Missouri Constitution," explained how the convention question came to be, what happens when voters decide it is time to revise and amend the document and how likely voters are to ask the governor to call an election for convention delegates.

Steve Kraske
steve@kcur.org
See stories by Steve Kraske
Danie Alexander
As senior producer of Up To Date
See stories by Danie Alexander
