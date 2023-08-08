A wine tasting with Kansas City Master Sommelier Doug Frost
Kansas City's Doug Frost is one of only four people in the world to hold the title of both master sommelier and master of wine. Frost joined Up To Date armed with hand-selected wines which he brought to pair with a four-course meal at Earl's Premier.
Doug Frost, a Master Sommelier and Master of Wine based in Kansas City, joined KCUR's Up to Date for a wine tasting and meal at Earl's Premier in Brookside.
In recent years, Frost has split his time between Kansas City and his winery in Walla Walla, Washington called Echolands Winery. He says numerous decisions go into how to make a wine, but finding the right style that suits the grapes on hand is the biggest one.
"I think that the style of wine is that crucial decision. I usually get some of them really right and I usually have some where I second guess myself," said Frost.
At Earl's Premier, Doug Frost brought four wines that he hand-selected to pair with a four-course meal. Below are the wines he chose and the food that was served at the restaurant.
- First Course: Day Boat Scallop Crudo with sugar baby melon, fennel pollen and lava sea salt.
- Wine Pairing: Von Winning Riesling (Germany)
- Second Course: Late Summer Tomato Salad with seasonal fruit, fresh herbs, extra virgin olive oil and sea salt.
- Wine Pairing: 2022 Pascal Jolivet Sancerre (France)
- Third Course: Maryland Blue Crab with field bean succotash, sweet corn soubise and Old Bay seasoning.
- Wine Pairing: 2022 Schloss Gobelsberg Grüner Veltliner (Austria)
- Fourth Course: Atlantic Beach Pie (In a Jar) with Meyer lemon, whipped cream and a saltine crust.
- Wine Pairing: Holy-Field Late Harvest Vignoles NV (Kansas)