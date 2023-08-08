A wine tasting with Kansas City Master Sommelier Doug Frost

Doug Frost, a Master Sommelier and Master of Wine based in Kansas City, joined KCUR's Up to Date for a wine tasting and meal at Earl's Premier in Brookside.

In recent years, Frost has split his time between Kansas City and his winery in Walla Walla, Washington called Echolands Winery. He says numerous decisions go into how to make a wine, but finding the right style that suits the grapes on hand is the biggest one.

"I think that the style of wine is that crucial decision. I usually get some of them really right and I usually have some where I second guess myself," said Frost.

At Earl's Premier, Doug Frost brought four wines that he hand-selected to pair with a four-course meal. Below are the wines he chose and the food that was served at the restaurant.

