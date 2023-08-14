Hollywood writer's strike has Kansas City filmmakers and writers worried about their careers

This isn't the first time Hollywood has seen a writer's strike. In 2007, the strike lasted 100 days. The longest strike to date was in 1988, and went on for 153 days.

But journalist, producer and film critic Shawn Edwards said this time is different. He believes whatever is decided will impact the industry for the next 10-20 years.

"It's really about the future, it's about emerging new technology, it's about the way people consume content and lastly, it's the way that studios and streamers operate," Edwards said.

Writers are advocating for fair compensation for their work and greater control over their intellectual property.

The writer's strike, which began May 2, will soon impact what viewers see on their TV screens. Without fresh scripts, many TV and film productions are put on hold, affecting actors, crew members, and the overall industry.

Emmy Award-winning writer, producer and actor Michelle Davidson, who's from Kansas City, said she hasn't worked on a production for five months.

