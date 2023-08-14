© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Hollywood writer's strike has Kansas City filmmakers and writers worried about their careers

By Steve Kraske,
Reginald David
Published August 14, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Outside Netflix headquarters in Hollywood on the first day of the writer's strike
Mandalit del Barco
/
NPR News
Outside Netflix headquarters in Hollywood on the first day of the writer's strike

It's been over 100 days since the writers' strike in Hollywood started over an ongoing labor dispute between the Writers Guild of America, and Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

This isn't the first time Hollywood has seen a writer's strike. In 2007, the strike lasted 100 days. The longest strike to date was in 1988, and went on for 153 days.

But journalist, producer and film critic Shawn Edwards said this time is different. He believes whatever is decided will impact the industry for the next 10-20 years.

"It's really about the future, it's about emerging new technology, it's about the way people consume content and lastly, it's the way that studios and streamers operate," Edwards said.

Writers are advocating for fair compensation for their work and greater control over their intellectual property.

The writer's strike, which began May 2, will soon impact what viewers see on their TV screens. Without fresh scripts, many TV and film productions are put on hold, affecting actors, crew members, and the overall industry.

Emmy Award-winning writer, producer and actor Michelle Davidson, who's from Kansas City, said she hasn't worked on a production for five months.

  • Shawn Edwards, journalist, producer and film critic
  • Taylor Kay Phillips, writer for “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver," actor, and comedian
  • Michelle Davidson, Emmy Award-winning writer, producer, host and actor.
Tags
Up To Date PodcastFilmmovies filmHollywoodstrike
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Reginald David
As an assistant producer on Up To Date, my goal is to amplify voices of people who serve as pioneers in their respective fields while shedding light on issues that affect underserved communities. I produce daily conversations to uplift and inspire the people of the Kansas City area to make the world a better place. You can reach me at reginalddavid@kcur.org.
See stories by Reginald David
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content