© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

How a trans filmmaker in Kansas was forever changed by Kevin Smith's film 'Chasing Amy'

By Steve Kraske,
Reginald David
Published June 13, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Filmmaker Sav Rodgers and filmmaker Kevin Smith on set of "Chasing Chasing Amy"
Courtesy of Outfest 2023
/
Filmmaker Sav Rodgers and filmmaker Kevin Smith on set of "Chasing Chasing Amy"

Johnson County-raised filmmaker Sav Rodgers first saw the 1998 romantic comedy "Chasing Amy" at the age of 12. Now he's prepared for the whole world to see his documentary, "Chasing Chasing Amy," about the film and its meaning to LGBTQ culture at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York.

Filmmaker Sav Rodgers grew up in Johnson County, Kansas, a more conservative area that's not known to be very open to LGBTQ individuals.

While still trying to understand himself, Rodgers came across Kevin Smith's film, "Chasing Amy." Rodgers said the movie immediately filled a void in his life.

"As an adolescence, I was lacking in community, romantic love or any of those things that I was really yearning for at that time, and 'Chasing Amy' was kind of able to fill that space and be a life raft when I desperately needed it." Rodgers said.

Being a filmmaker was never a dream or goal for Rodger, but he always had a passion for movies. Then, in 2018, Rodgers gave a TED Talk about the importance of "Chasing Amy" to young LGBTQ people, and especially to his own sense of identity.

After the TED Talk, Rodgers began receiving attention from the actors and crew behind "Chasing Amy," including Smith himself. Rodgers was inspired to create his own movie discussing how the film changed the course of his life, and the complicated views that LGBTQ people hold about it.

The movie production took four and a half years, a time period in which Rodgers got engaged and married.

Now, "Chasing Chasing Amy" is set to air at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York, which is considered one of the biggest film festivals in the country. Rodgers describes the recognition as an "incredible feeling."

"I've spent about half of my filmmaking career so far working on this, so the immense relief that people have seen it and can react to it makes me feel really good," Rodgers said.

  • Sav Rodgers, filmmaker, "Chasing Chasing Amy"
Tags
Up To Date PodcastFilmmovies filmLGBTQKansasdocumentary
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Reginald David
As an assistant producer on Up To Date, my goal is to amplify voices of people who serve as pioneers in their respective fields while shedding light on issues that affect underserved communities. I produce daily conversations to uplift and inspire the people of the Kansas City area to make the world a better place. You can reach me at reginalddavid@kcur.org.
See stories by Reginald David
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content