Beyond Barbenheimer: These are the movies that Kansas City film critics want you to watch

Published July 28, 2023
The box office double-punch of "Barbenheimer" isn't the only thing worth talking about in movie industry. Two Kansas City movie critics discuss what's worth watching at home and in theaters. Plus, when viewers might feel the effects of the Hollywood strikes.

"Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" both had a majorly successful debut weekend, a major win for the film industry. But soon, moviegoers and people streaming at home might notice fewer releases as result of the labor strikes happening in Hollywood.

"One of the things that has to happen during a strike is that actors and writers are not allowed to promote projects that are currently happening, because that would that would be breaking the strike line. So what that means is that festivals are going to have to really shift a lot in terms of how they promote their lineups," said Abby Olcese, film editor at The Pitch. "I think it's going to it's going to catch up with us faster than we think."

While Hollywood actors and writers hold firm on the picket lines, they still want you to enjoy and appreciate their work, according to Kansas City film, TV, theater and culture critic Lonita Cook.

Olcese and Cook spoke with KCUR about the Hollywood strikes, and shared what they recommend is on your screen.

Lonita Cook's recommendations

In theaters:

Steaming:

Abby Olcese's recommendations

In theaters:

Streaming:

