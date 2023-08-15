© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Kansas City chef wants to expand food access by teaching students how to cook

By Steve Kraske,
Halle Jackson
Published August 15, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT
Two women sit in a radio studio at microphones. The woman on the right is talking and gesturing with her right hand.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Executive Director Shanita McAfee Bryant, left, and training chef Terra Rogers joined Up To Date to speak about The Prospect KC's new culinary training program. The Prospect KC was founded by McAfee-Bryant in 2019 with the goal of addressing systemic inequity on Kansas City’s east side through food and education.

Chef Shanita McAfee-Bryant started The Prospect KC in 2019 to address systemic inequitality on Kansas City’s east side through food. Now, the nonprofit is launching a culinary training program that will teach valuable skills in the kitchen.

When Shanita McAfee-Bryant founded The Prospect KC in 2019, she wanted to lift up Kansas City residents struggling with food access. But just handing out boxes of produce wasn't enough.

To McAfee-Bryant, "the solution to hunger is not just giving people just giving people food. There's an educational component that's missing."

That gap is what The Prospect KC's new culinary training program aims to address. The 16-week program will give students kitchen skills and real-world experience at The Spot, The Prospect KC's all-in-one café, coffeeshop and grocer. It'll also provide support services so students can thrive outside of the kitchen.

"What we're trying to do is create a relationship," McAfee-Bryant said. "This is not the type of program where we're doing something for someone, we're doing something with someone."

  • Shanita McAfee-Bryant, executive director and founder of The Prospect KC
  • Terra Rogers, training chef at The Spot
Up To Date Podcastfood desertsNonprofits18th and Vinefoodfood insecurity
