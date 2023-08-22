© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Heading to college? Here's what a psychologist recommends for Kansas City students and parents

By Steve Kraske,
Reginald David
Published August 22, 2023 at 1:41 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Students wearing backpacks walks across a crosswalk on Jayhawk Boulevard.
Abigail Censky
/
KCUR
Students wearing backpacks walks across a crosswalk on Jayhawk Boulevard at the University of Kansas.

College students are gearing up to head back to campus for another school year, but for first-years, the transition to a university setting and dorm living can be a hard one.

The transition from high school to college is an exciting milestone in a student's life, but it can also bring about challenges for both students and their parents.

One of the biggest challenges for first-years is adapting to the new environment. Moving away from home, living in a dorm, and being surrounded by unfamiliar faces can be overwhelming. Students may experience homesickness, anxiety, or difficulty making new friends.

Parents, on the other hand, may worry about their child's well-being and struggle with empty nest syndrome.

Caroline O'Conner is currently a sophomore at the University of Kansas, but is originally from Oklahoma. She recalls during her time as a first-year where she felt uncomfortable but had to learn how to rely on herself more.

"'I actually have a better relationship with myself now because I've been forced into this new environment that college allowed me to have," O'Conner said.

Family psychologist Wes Crenshaw encourages families to have open communication with each other to address any concerns or feelings of homesickness, and for students to participate in campus events and clubs to meet new people and build a support network away from home.

Tags
Up To Date Podcastcollegemental healtheducationparents
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Reginald David
As an assistant producer on Up To Date, my goal is to amplify voices of people who serve as pioneers in their respective fields while shedding light on issues that affect underserved communities. I produce daily conversations to uplift and inspire the people of the Kansas City area to make the world a better place. You can reach me at reginalddavid@kcur.org.
See stories by Reginald David
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content