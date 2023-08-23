© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II says improving Kansas City's public transit is key to solving housing

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published August 23, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Head-on photo of Emanuel Cleaver II, a Black man wearing glasses, a white shirt, and a burgundy patterned tie, seated in the KCUR studio in front of a microphone.
KCUR 89.3
U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II spoke with Steve Kraske on Up To Date.

U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II isn't optimistic that Kansas City would expand the streetcar to the airport, because of the high cost and land acquisition it would require. But he has a more feasible solution to get residents to KCI while addressing the city's affordable housing concerns.

As Kansas City struggles to address affordable housing concerns, U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II joined with KCATA and metro leaders to discuss how public transportation must be part of the solution.

"The only way we're going to be able to address the affordable housing issue is if we are able to provide transportation to low-income areas where people need jobs, to areas where there are jobs," Cleaver told KCUR's Up To Date.

Cleaver discussed Kansas City's potential to expand public transportation, affordable housing and former President Donald Trump.

Tags
Up To Date PodcastEmanuel CleaverGovernmentMissouriCongressHouse of RepresentativesU.S. House of RepresentativesDemocrats
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Elizabeth Ruiz
As a producer for Up To Date, my goal is to inform our audience by curating interesting and important conversations with reliable sources and individuals directly affected by a topic or issue. I strive for our program to be a place that hosts impactful conversations, providing our audience with greater knowledge, intrigue, compassion and entertainment. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz.
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content