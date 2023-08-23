Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II says improving Kansas City's public transit is key to solving housing

As Kansas City struggles to address affordable housing concerns, U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II joined with KCATA and metro leaders to discuss how public transportation must be part of the solution.

"The only way we're going to be able to address the affordable housing issue is if we are able to provide transportation to low-income areas where people need jobs, to areas where there are jobs," Cleaver told KCUR's Up To Date.

Cleaver discussed Kansas City's potential to expand public transportation, affordable housing and former President Donald Trump.

