© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

KC Soundcheck: Keelon Vann and Love, Mae C.

By Steve Kraske,
Reginald David
Published September 1, 2023 at 1:38 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
A woman, left, gestures with both hands while talking inside a radio studio. Sitting at right is a man listening to her.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Ashlie Cofield, aka Love, Mae C., talks on KCUR's about using a CD player to listen to music in her youth while Keelon Vann listens on Up To Date on Aug. 31, 2023.

Keelon Vann plays guitar and brings a unique sound to the Kansas City music scene. Love, Mae C. has performed all across the metro, and her music was featured on the second season of the Peacock sitcom “Bel Air.”

The two Kansas City artists on this installment of Up to Date’s KC Soundcheck have gained popularity with their soulful sounds and electric performances.

When listeners hear Keelon Vann, many don't know what genre to put him in. But Vann prides himself in being different and doesn't like to put himself in a box.

"I don't believe in genre. I love to pay tributes to my influences, like specific artists opposed to a genre," Vann told KCUR's Up To Date. "Artists like Prince, Lenny Kravits, Jimmy Hendrix and Michael Jackson."

Vann is a self-taught singer, song writer and guitarist, who released the album ŠUÑFŁØWĘR PÂRĀDØX in 2022. He's currently working on a new project, which he describes as rock and soul influenced.

"It's all about the groove on this one. Less contemporary, more so focused on the music," Vann says.

Love, Mae C. is a singer, songwriter and vocalist who has been making music since she was a kid. Mae C. says she soaked up international influences through living in the city.

"Literally east coast, west coast, it's like you're soaked into so many sounds and you get to feel everything," she says. "I love that about Kansas City."

Mae C. reflects on times when she was in kindergarten performing in the church choir, but said it wasn't until she discovered poetry in the 7th grade that she knew music was what she wanted to do.

"An incident happened where a friend's brother had passed away and I wrote this poem that ultimately turned into a song in my mind," she says. "Then I just started to touch the stage after that."

Check out more KC Soundcheck artists here.

Tags
Up To Date PodcastKC SoundcheckLocal musicSoul MusicSinger Songwriters
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Reginald David
As an assistant producer on Up To Date, my goal is to amplify voices of people who serve as pioneers in their respective fields while shedding light on issues that affect underserved communities. I produce daily conversations to uplift and inspire the people of the Kansas City area to make the world a better place. You can reach me at reginalddavid@kcur.org.
See stories by Reginald David
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content