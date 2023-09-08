Amid housing fight, Prairie Village residents confused by judge's contradictory rulings

Prairie Village’s efforts to expand and diversify its housing stock has resulted in a bitter fight, dividing the community.

PV United, a group opposed to zoning changes, circulated three petitions that could change the city's government structure and limit construction of multi-family housing.

On Wednesday, Judge Rhonda Mason gave an oral ruling that initially validated only the "abandon" petition, but later reversed that decision, validating the "adoption" petition only. The "rezoning" petition was not validated.

Shawnee Mission Post reporter Juliana Garcia told KCUR's Up To Date what the petitions seek to do and where things stand after the confusing ruling.

