© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Amid housing fight, Prairie Village residents confused by judge's contradictory rulings

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published September 8, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
More than 30 Prairie Village residents told the city council they oppose ad hoc housing recommendations, which aim to diversify the city’s housing stock.
Juliana Garcia
/
Shawnee Mission Post
Some Prairie Village residents circulated petitions to push back against proposed zoning changes.

PV United, a group opposed to proposals to increase affordable housing in Prairie Village, circulated three petitions that would change the city's government and zoning rules. A judge this week gave an oral ruling on which petitions could appear on the ballot in November, but later contradicted that decision in her written ruling.

Prairie Village’s efforts to expand and diversify its housing stock has resulted in a bitter fight, dividing the community.

PV United, a group opposed to zoning changes, circulated three petitions that could change the city's government structure and limit construction of multi-family housing.

On Wednesday, Judge Rhonda Mason gave an oral ruling that initially validated only the "abandon" petition, but later reversed that decision, validating the "adoption" petition only. The "rezoning" petition was not validated.

Shawnee Mission Post reporter Juliana Garcia told KCUR's Up To Date what the petitions seek to do and where things stand after the confusing ruling.

Tags
Up To Date PodcastPrairie VillageHousingaffordable housingKansasGovernment
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Elizabeth Ruiz
As a producer for Up To Date, my goal is to inform our audience by curating interesting and important conversations with reliable sources and individuals directly affected by a topic or issue. I strive for our program to be a place that hosts impactful conversations, providing our audience with greater knowledge, intrigue, compassion and entertainment. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz.
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content