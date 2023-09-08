Kansas City has thousands of open child abuse and neglect cases and too few investigators

A high stress job with low pay has contributed to a shortage of cases workers and a backlog of more than 10,000 open abuse and neglect investigations in Missouri's Children's Division, a new investigation by the NPR Midwest Newsroom found.

Missouri state Rep. Keri Ingle, a former case worker, said there have been committee discussions to raise the pay.

"My fear is that the legislature tends to be very reactionary," Ingle said. "I hope, I really truly hope it doesn't take a tragic occurrence, something really, really tragic happening for them to realize how important it is to pay investigators what they're worth.

