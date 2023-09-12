© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Ken Burns’ new series tells us how bison were brought back from the brink of extinction

By Steve Kraske,
Claudia Brancart
Published September 12, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ken Burns' new documentary "The American Buffalo" premieres on PBS on Oct. 16.

The documentarian's latest project titled “The American Buffalo” is a two-part, four-hour series that follows the story of this iconic symbol of the West across more than 10,000 years of history.

Bison once numbered in the millions in the North America. By 1900, the large, majestic mammals were almost entirely wiped out by white settlers and the U.S. Army.

Ken Burns, one of America’s most celebrated documentarians, is the director of an upcoming series titled “The American Buffalo.”

Burns says this project is different from his previous works because it's a biography of an animal, not a person.

“The challenge was how to then understand the way in which this now national mammal, the largest land animal in North America, is so interwoven first into Native cultures, but then into our own,” Burns told KCUR’s Up To Date on Monday.

The two-part, four-hour series, which premieres on PBS on Oct. 16, documents the complicated story of how the buffalo is inextricably tied to American history and identity.

