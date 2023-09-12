Middle school can be scary for kids. A new book helps parents navigate these 'turbulent times'

Middle school is an age when academics becomes more fast-paced, cyberbullying becomes a potential threat, and friendships experience turbulence.

"The only way to help build our kids' confidence and belief in themselves is for them to actually stumble, for them to get out there, experiment," school counselor and author Phyllis Fagell told KCUR's Up To Date.

In her new book, "Middle School Superpowers: Raising Resilient Tweens in Turbulent Times," Fagell provides families with tools to develop resiliency as they navigate social, emotional and developmental challenges.

Phyllis Fagell will speak at the Madam President Camp, 5:30 p.m. Sept. 13 at 5801 W. 135th Street, Overland Park, Kansas 66223.

