988 will now offer a lifeline through American Sign Language, too

In July 2022, the bulky 10-digit National Suicide and Crisis Hotline was shortened to 988. A year later, the line can now be accessed with American Sign Language.

DeafLEAD, an organization in Columbia, Missouri, that provides comprehensive support for deaf and hard of hearing individuals, will be one of the organizations providing this crisis support through 988.

DeafLEAD CEO Stephanie Logan says that her life goal has been to give back a small measure of the same support she received after she went deaf at 23.

"Providing equitable services for different cultures, different languages — it's not a privilege, it should be a right of all individuals," Logan said.

