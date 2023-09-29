Kansas City is abuzz as Beyoncé ends the Renaissance Tour at Arrowhead Stadium

The last stop of Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour is coming to Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 1. The concert is expected to generate $13.4 million for the economy, according to Visit KC.

Beyoncé's biggest fans —the Beyhive— are hoping she's going to pull out all the stops.

The biggest question is whether Kansas City win the mute challenge— a competition in which audiences in different cities on the tour compete to see who can remain silent the longest when Beyonce sings "Look around everybody on mute."

No matter what, Queen B is sure to put on a show.

"She's breaking records, giving us something to dance to, creating a ball, and stimulating the economy," said Cori Smith, owner of BLK + BRWN Bookstore. "She is the embodiment of women empowerment."

