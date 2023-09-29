© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Kansas City is abuzz as Beyoncé ends the Renaissance Tour at Arrowhead Stadium

By Steve Kraske,
Halle JacksonElizabeth Erb
Published September 29, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT
Inside a large ornate building (Union Station in Kansas City) a woman kneels to take a photograph of another woman posing with a large, lighted sign that reads "BEY INKC." The sign is surrounded by silver balloons of various shapes and styles.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Beyoncé's highest grossing tour comes to Kansas City this Sunday.

Beyoncé is performing at Arrowhead Stadium this Sunday, and the local Beyhive is swarming with excitement. But can Kansas City win the mute challenge?

The last stop of Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour is coming to Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 1. The concert is expected to generate $13.4 million for the economy, according to Visit KC.

Beyoncé's biggest fans —the Beyhive— are hoping she's going to pull out all the stops.

The biggest question is whether Kansas City win the mute challenge— a competition in which audiences in different cities on the tour compete to see who can remain silent the longest when Beyonce sings "Look around everybody on mute."

No matter what, Queen B is sure to put on a show.

"She's breaking records, giving us something to dance to, creating a ball, and stimulating the economy," said Cori Smith, owner of BLK + BRWN Bookstore. "She is the embodiment of women empowerment."

Up To Date PodcastArrowhead StadiumMusic
