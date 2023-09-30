What you need to know about Evergy's new time-based electricity rates in Missouri

If you’re an Evergy customer in Missouri, your electricity bills may look a lot different starting next month. In October, the utility will begin transitioningto a new rate pricing structurebased on varying demand through the day.

Air conditioning is one of the biggest draws of electricity, says Evergy chief customer officer Chuck Caisley, and time-based pricing is one way to spread that usage out.

“The hotter it is and the more electricity that is being used at a system level for all of our customers, the more expensive it becomes to generate," Caisley says.

In some of the new plans, electricity will cost more during peak hours in summer afternoons and evenings and cost less late at night and into the morning, between midnight and 6 a.m.

Other major appliances like dishwashers and dryers use a lot of the electricity in most households, and adjusting when you use them or installing a smart thermostat can make a big difference in your bill.

Each plan is different, though, and choosing the best one for you will depend on your household, lifestyle and type of energy usage.

“If you're aware of when you use electricity and you can avoid or reduce using some electricity from 4 to 8 p.m. in the summertime, you can have real savings,” says Caisley.

Customers who don’t opt into one of four available plans will beenrolled in the default.

