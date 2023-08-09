Evergy is switching Missouri customers to time-based electricity rates

If you live in Kansas City on the Missouri side, chances are you’ve received notifications from Evergy about their new time-of-use pricing plans .

Under the utility's new default “Standard Peak Saver Plan,” power used from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in summer months will cost four times more than it does during other hours of the day.

Scott Rupp, chair of the Missouri Public Service Commission, argues the switch will actually help consumers save money. He says time-based plans show people exactly how much energy costs to make, and therefore how expensive it will be.

“We're letting you know, hey, energy is really expensive right now, you might not want to use this much,” he said. "This is simply using free market price signals to give consumers more information to make better decisions."

