© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Evergy is switching Missouri customers to time-based electricity rates

By Steve Kraske,
Claudia Brancart
Published August 9, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
A newly installed air conditioner sits in a window of a classroom in a red brick building.
David Mercer
/
Associated Press
Under Evergy's new “Standard Peak Saver Plan,” power used from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in summer months will cost four times more than it does during other hours of the day.

Evergy says Missouri customers need to choose from four new time-based payment plans by this October or will automatically be defaulted into one. Under the default plan, power used from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in summer months will cost four times more than other hours.

If you live in Kansas City on the Missouri side, chances are you’ve received notifications from Evergy about their new time-of-use pricing plans.

Under the utility's new default “Standard Peak Saver Plan,” power used from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in summer months will cost four times more than it does during other hours of the day.

Scott Rupp, chair of the Missouri Public Service Commission, argues the switch will actually help consumers save money. He says time-based plans show people exactly how much energy costs to make, and therefore how expensive it will be.

“We're letting you know, hey, energy is really expensive right now, you might not want to use this much,” he said. "This is simply using free market price signals to give consumers more information to make better decisions."

Tags
Up To Date PodcastEvergyElectricityEnergyutilitiesMissouri
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Claudia Brancart
Claudia Brancart is an Up To Date producer for KCUR 89.3. She graduated from Pitzer College in Los Angeles where she majored in World Literature and Studio Art. You can reach her at claudiab@kcur.org.
See stories by Claudia Brancart
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content