What KCUR heard over months of listening to Kansas City talk about guns

Regulation of firearms is the third most divisive policy issue in the United States, according to data collected by the Pew Research Center.

As part of a months-long initiative, reporters, producers and editors at KCUR hosted a series of community listening sessions and interviews that examined how the polarized debate over guns has affected the search for solutions to rising rates of gun violence in the Kansas City metro.

“We are so polarized politically and culturally,” explained KCUR’s community engagement editor Laura Ziegler. “But [we found] the opportunity to sit in a room with [community members], and let them tell us their thoughts about how we can address this problem… that went a long way.”

Ziegler appeared alongside community engagement producer, Zach Perez, and Community Engagement Director and Program Director, Ron Jones, during a special broadcast of KCUR’s Up To Date.

The stories from the initiative covered issues such as the rate of non-fatal shootings, the effects of gun violence on healthcare workers, and the effectiveness of gun regulation.

The team discussed insights they learned from the outreach, including the need to broaden the focus of the debate from solely gun control to examining the systemic causes of gun violence, and challenging the stereotypes often attached to voices on either side of the debate.

“Asking these big, broad questions that people maybe don’t think about in their day to day lives,” Perez said. “I think when you get people together and [talk about them], they see the difference of opinion within their own camp. That’s where people are exposed to that nuance.”



