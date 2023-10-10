© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Kansans First hopes to recruit more moderates to the legislature in 2024

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Erb
Published October 10, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT
Voters head to a polling location in central Lawrence on Aug. 2, 2022. The primary election included a ballot measure to remove the right to an abortion from the Kansas Constitution.
Dylan Lysen
/
Kansas News Service
Kansans First hopes to increase moderate voter turnout in the upcoming election.

Kansans First is a new PAC founded by bipartisan political leaders from the Kansas Legislature. Their goal is to educate voters and get more centrists elected who can better represent "the heartbeat" of the state.

The new political action committee, Kansans First, is aimed at electing more moderate members from both parties to the Kansas Legislature.

Steve Morris, the former president of the Kansas Senate, serves as the board president, and former Democratic state Sen. Tom Hawk is a board member.

Kansans First is a 501(C)(4) organization, meaning it cannot contribute to candidates directly. Instead, Kansans First hopes to educate people to elect more centrists in the 2024 election.

"Kansans First is an attempt to show that there really is a large group of people in Kansas that are voters and a large group of people willing to serve in a more moderate bipartisan way," said Hawk. "We'd like to help educate and recruit candidates and make sure that our legislature more fairly represents what I think is the heartbeat of Kansans."

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Elizabeth Erb
Elizabeth Erb is a production intern for KCUR 89.3's Up To Date. She is a graduate of Columbia Journalism School and the University of Minnesota/Guthrie Theater Actor Training Program. You can email her at eerb@kcur.org.
See stories by Elizabeth Erb
