Kansans First hopes to recruit more moderates to the legislature in 2024

The new political action committee, Kansans First, is aimed at electing more moderate members from both parties to the Kansas Legislature.

Steve Morris, the former president of the Kansas Senate, serves as the board president, and former Democratic state Sen. Tom Hawk is a board member.

Kansans First is a 501(C)(4) organization, meaning it cannot contribute to candidates directly. Instead, Kansans First hopes to educate people to elect more centrists in the 2024 election.

"Kansans First is an attempt to show that there really is a large group of people in Kansas that are voters and a large group of people willing to serve in a more moderate bipartisan way," said Hawk. "We'd like to help educate and recruit candidates and make sure that our legislature more fairly represents what I think is the heartbeat of Kansans."

