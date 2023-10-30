© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Having trouble talking to your child about war and violence? This psychologist has tips

By Steve Kraske,
Claudia Brancart
Published October 30, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Fire and smoke rise following Israeli airstrikes in northern Gaza Strip, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Abed Khaled)
Abed Khaled
/
AP
Fire and smoke rise following Israeli airstrikes in northern Gaza Strip, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023.

Dr. Robin Gurwitch, a psychologist and professor at Duke University Medical Center, spoke with Up To Date about how to speak with kids and teens about violence around the world — and here at home.

Stories of violence and war are all over the news and social media, and as a parent or caregiver, it can be hard to know how to talk with kids and teens about traumatic events.

Often, it’s a parent’s instinct to shelter a child; however, according to Dr. Robin Gurwitch, a psychologist and professor at Duke University Medical Center, that’s virtually impossible.

"Even if you don't think they're paying attention to what you have on the TV, they're listening to your phone calls, they're talking to their friends, they're on social media," Gurwitch told KCUR's Up To Date.

Gurwitch suggests starting a conversation with your kid by asking what they already know about a certain conflict or event, and then how they feel about it.

Resources on how to care for traumatized children can be found here.

Tags
Up To Date Podcastwarviolencekidsyouthmental healthwellnessparentingparentspsychology
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Claudia Brancart
Claudia Brancart is an Up To Date producer for KCUR 89.3. She graduated from Pitzer College in Los Angeles where she majored in World Literature and Studio Art. You can reach her at claudiab@kcur.org.
See stories by Claudia Brancart
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content