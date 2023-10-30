Having trouble talking to your child about war and violence? This psychologist has tips

Stories of violence and war are all over the news and social media, and as a parent or caregiver, it can be hard to know how to talk with kids and teens about traumatic events.

Often, it’s a parent’s instinct to shelter a child; however, according to Dr. Robin Gurwitch, a psychologist and professor at Duke University Medical Center, that’s virtually impossible.

"Even if you don't think they're paying attention to what you have on the TV, they're listening to your phone calls, they're talking to their friends, they're on social media," Gurwitch told KCUR's Up To Date.

Gurwitch suggests starting a conversation with your kid by asking what they already know about a certain conflict or event, and then how they feel about it.

Resources on how to care for traumatized children can be found here.

