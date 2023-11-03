Prairie Village city council races revolve around re-zoning and affordable housing

As Election Day approaches in Prairie Village, city council candidates are centering their campaigns on the biggest hot-button issue in the Johnson County suburb these days: re-zoning.

The goal for some of the candidates is to shift zoning laws in some parts of the city to address its affordable housing problem. A group of candidates that refer to themselves as PV United have pushed back against those moves.

Incumbent Prairie Village Ward 3 Council member Bonnie Limbird, who is working to get these measures passed, says she believes this has larger implications beyond just Prairie Village.

"I definitely think all the other municipalities around us are watching what's happening in Prairie Village," said Limbird. "They're having the same issues that we are. They are also landlocked, and looking for ways that they can do the same thing that we're trying to do, because this isn't just a Johnson County issue, this is a much larger issue that we're just trying to do our part."

KCUR reached out to both Lori Sharp and Kelly Wyer — who are running against Limbird and Council member Ian Graves ,respectively — to participate in debates against their opponents on Up To Date. Both of those candidates declined our offer.

