How the Mid-America Regional Council is fostering climate justice efforts in Kansas City

The effects of climate change are already clear, but some communities feel them disproportionately. That's a core tenet of environmental justice, a concept that's been around for decades but has gained renewed relevance recently as a result of federal grant opportunities.

Organizations across the city are working to capitalize on this funding to make Kansas City more equitable for the future, through solutions to issues like food insecurity and energy burdens.

"All of these things are substantial problems," said Tom Jacobs, Chief Resilience Officer at the Mid-America Regional Council. "And we think we can fix them."

Jacobs said MARC has helped acquire funding for a partnership with Evergy to improve energy efficiency throughout the metro, and a pilot project to address urban heat islands in Northeast Kansas City.

