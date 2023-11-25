© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

How the Mid-America Regional Council is fostering climate justice efforts in Kansas City

By Steve Kraske,
Halle Jackson
Published November 25, 2023 at 4:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
A man talks into a microphone in a radio studio.
Claudia Brancart
Tom Jacobs is the Chief Resilience Officer at the Mid-America Regional Council.

Environmental justice efforts have gained renewed relevance as a result of unprecedented funding offered by the Biden administration. Tom Jacobs of the Mid-America Regional Council is working to bring that funding to Kansas City.

The effects of climate change are already clear, but some communities feel them disproportionately. That's a core tenet of environmental justice, a concept that's been around for decades but has gained renewed relevance recently as a result of federal grant opportunities.

Organizations across the city are working to capitalize on this funding to make Kansas City more equitable for the future, through solutions to issues like food insecurity and energy burdens.

"All of these things are substantial problems," said Tom Jacobs, Chief Resilience Officer at the Mid-America Regional Council. "And we think we can fix them."

Jacobs said MARC has helped acquire funding for a partnership with Evergy to improve energy efficiency throughout the metro, and a pilot project to address urban heat islands in Northeast Kansas City.

  • Tom Jacobs, Chief Resilience Officer, Mid-America Regional Council
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area's challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day's most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers.
Halle Jackson
As an Up To Date producer, I aim to create a space for Kansas Citians to come together for curious and inspired conversations about the region we call home. I want to help find answers to big questions, shine a light on local change makers and break down complex issues people need to know about.
