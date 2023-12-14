Kansas City physician urges people to get COVID booster before traveling for the holidays

The newest COVID-19 vaccines rolled out earlier this fall, but not many Americans have shown interest in getting boosted.

While coronavirus hospitalizations in Kansas City are relatively low at the moment, that could change in the new year as more people travel and gather around the holidays.

Sarah Boyd, an infectious disease physician at St. Luke's Health System, said there are a lot of reasons people might be hesitant to get the newest COVID booster.

“I think some of it is, you know, when the national health emergency ended, people said, 'OK, it's over.’ And even though that emergency response period is over, the illness is still circulating,” Boyd told KCUR's Up To Date.

Boyd recommends finding local vaccine appointment availability at Vaccines.gov.

