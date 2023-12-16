© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Inmate from Kansas City says a prison education program turned him into a 'lifelong learner'

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published December 16, 2023 at 4:00 AM CST
Incarcerated students in the Prison Education Program at the Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center, attend a theology class on April 18, 2023.
Sarah Conroy
Saint Louis University is running a prison education program that provides some Missouri inmates and prison staff with the opportunity to earn degrees. An inmate who hopes to return to Kansas City upon his release says the program gave him a new perspective on life.

A program at Saint Louis Universityworks to provide Missouri inmates and prison staff with the chance to earn a degree.

Scott, a Kansas City area native who did not want to provide his last name to protect his family, is currently going through the educational program at the Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in Bonne Terre.

He says it has changed his outlook on a variety of topics and caused him to constantly want to acquire new knowledge.

"It makes a person think on different levels," Scott told KCUR. "A lot of people prior to education have a selfish (mindset). Going through all of these classes, it makes you step outside of yourself and look at the broader picture of humanity."

  • Mary Riesing, interim director of the Prison Education Program at Saint Louis University
  • Scott, student inmate
Tags
Up To Date PodcastprisonseducationjailSt. Louiscollege
