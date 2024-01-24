© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Missouri abortion rights advocates race to get amendment on 2024 ballot

By Steve Kraske,
Claudia Brancart
Published January 24, 2024 at 4:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Charas Norell, 28, of south St. Louis, demonstrates in support of abortion rights on Monday, July 4, 2022, in downtown St. Louis. “My body belongs to me, it doesn’t belong to anyone else,” she said. “I’m not going to stand for someone else taking my rights away.”
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Missourians for Constitutional Freedom, a political action committee, is gathering signatures for an initiative petition that would legalize abortion up to the point of “fetal viability.”

Missourians for Constitutional Freedom, a coalition of statewide abortion rights groups, has until May 5 to gather more than 171,000 signatures to get a constitutional amendment on November’s ballot. The ballot initiative would legalize abortions up to the point of "fetal viability."

A coalition of Missouri abortion-rights groups launched a campaign last week to get a constitutional amendment to partially legalize abortion on the 2024 statewide ballot.

Missouri has one of the strictest abortion bans in the country.

Missourians for Constitutional Freedom — which has the support of Abortion Access Missouri, the ACLU of Missouri and Planned Parenthood affiliates in Kansas City and St. Louis — is gathering signatures for an initiative petition that would make the procedure legal up to “fetal viability.” That is typically between 20-25 weeks gestation.

“Missourians continue to show up and support this initiative because it's something our state really wants and frankly, we really need,” Tori Schafer, an attorney for the ACLU of Missouri, told KCUR’s Up To Date.

The campaign raised more than $1.1 million in donations on the first day after it launched. However, it still needs to raise millions more and gather over 171,000 signatures to qualify for the state’s November ballot.

Tags
Up To Date PodcastHealthReproductive rightsabortionBallot IssueMissouriMissouri elections 2024Roe v. WadeACLUPlanned ParenthoodMissouri Secretary of StateJay Ashcroft
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Claudia Brancart
Claudia Brancart is an Up To Date producer for KCUR 89.3. She graduated from Pitzer College in Los Angeles where she majored in World Literature and Studio Art. You can reach her at claudiab@kcur.org.
See stories by Claudia Brancart
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content