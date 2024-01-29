© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

The Super Bowl is set: Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published January 29, 2024 at 12:03 PM CST
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes runs onto the field during team introductions prior to an NFL Divisional Playoff football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.
Ed Zurga
/
Associated Press
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, in his six years as a starter, has made the AFC Championship every year and the Super Bowl four times.

The Kansas City Chiefs will be looking to repeat as Super Bowl champions as they face the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas next month. KCUR's Greg Echlin broke down how the team got here and what to expect from the big game.

Despite coming in as underdogs to each of their last two playoff games, the Kansas City Chiefs are heading to Super Bowl LVIII. On Sunday, the team defeated the Baltimore Ravens by a score of 17-10 for the right to defend their championship against the San Francisco 49ers.

KCUR sports contributor Greg Echlin told Up To Date that he predicts another low-scoring game. But, he also believes that the Chiefs have faced their toughest tests already.

"They have already prepared for running quarterbacks with Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson. And even though (49ers quarterback) Brock Purdy can run, he's not in the same class as those two previous quarterbacks," said Echlin.

"So, I see the Chiefs winning 21-17."

In his six years as the Chiefs' starting quarterback, Patrick Mahomes has made it to the AFC Championship game every single time. This will already be his fourth Super Bowl appearance, and his chance for a third ring.

